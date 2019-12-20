Kolten Wong to hold charity meet-and-greet at Young’s Fish Market

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 09: Kolten Wong #16 of the St. Louis Cardinals celebrates after hitting a two-RBI double against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning in game five of the National League Division Series at SunTrust Park on October 09, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

St. Louis Cardinals second baseman and former University of Hawaii star Kolten Wong will hold a meet-and-greet at both Young’s Fish Markets locations on Saturday.

During the 2019 season, Wong was awarded his first career Gold Glove award for his defensive prowess. Young’s Fish Market is commemorating his accomplishment with the Gold Glove Plate, a dish that includes lau lau, chicken long rice, char siu, spicy ahi poke and brown rice. The plate costs $15.50. With each sale made through 2020, $1 will be donated to Make-A-Wish Hawaii.

Wong will be present at the Kalihi location from 2 to 4 p.m. and the Kapolei location from 6 to 8.