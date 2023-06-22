The Seattle Mariners avoided a sweep against the New York Yankees in a big way on Thursday, earning a 10-2 victory in the Bronx.

Former University of Hawaii legend Kolten Wong hit his first home run for the Mariners in the victory, a solo shot in the second inning that extended Seattle’s lead to 5-0.

It was Wong’s first home since since hitting three in a game on Sept. 22, 2022.

Mid-Pacific alumnus Isiah Kiner-Falefa also pitched a scoreless ninth inning while hitting a two-run home run for the Yankees in the bottom half of the frame.