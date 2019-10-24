Kolten Wong named finalist for Gold Glove Award

St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Kolten Wong is a finalist for the Gold Glove.

The award is given annually to the MLB players judged superior individual fielding performances at each fielding position and is voted on by the managers and coaches in each league (AL and NL).

The Hilo native finished his 2019 with excellent numbers from the plate, hitting .285 with 11 home runs, 59 RBIs and 24 stolen bases. But on the defensive side of things is where Wong makes a real impact.

Wong had a DRS (Defensive Runs Saved) rating of 14 this season which ranked the best in the major leagues among second basemen.