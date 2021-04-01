Kolten Wong, Isiah Kiner-Falefa, Josh Rojas penciled in as leadoff batters as Hawai’i is well represented on MLB Opening Day

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – APRIL 01: Kolten Wong #16 of the Milwaukee Brewers walks to the dugout prior to a game against the Minnesota Twins on Opening Day at American Family Field on April 01, 2021 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

After a an unprecedented 2020 that featured just 60 regular season games amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Major League Baseball’s Opening Day was held on Thursday as baseball threw out first pitch to a hopeful full season of America’s pastime.

A total of five players with Hawaii ties were available to put their name into the box score of 2021 by making Opening Day rosters across the league, including four of those players being Hawaii born.

MLB PLAYERS W/ HAWAII TIES ON OPENING DAY ROSTERS:

Kolten Wong – Milwaukee Brewers (Hilo, Hawai’i / Kamehameha-Hawai’i / University of Hawai’i)

The two-time gold glove award winner made his Milwaukee debut by batting lead-off for the Brewers against Minnesota. Wong, who spent his first eight MLB seasons with the Cardinals, signed a free agent contract with the NL central division rivals.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa – Texas Rangers (Honolulu, O’ahu / Mid-Pacific Institute)

Coming off of the first Gold Glove season of his career, the Mid-Pacific graduate has moved from third base to short stop for the Rangers, and is slated to bat first in the lineup when Texas hits the field against Kansas City.

Josh Rojas – Arizona Diamondbacks (University of Hawai’i)

The former University of Hawaii standout, Rojas ended spring training as the breakout star for Arizona, where in 24 games he hit .347 with four home runs and 15 RBIs. That impressive showing earned him not only a spot on the Opening Day roster but also the leadoff spot in the lineup as the Arizona native starts the season as the second baseman for the team he grew up cheering for as a kid.

Kurt Suzuki – Los Angeles Angels (Wailuku, Maui / Baldwin)

The Baldwin graduate who is the longest tenured active MLB player and career leader in most offensive categories for Hawaii born players opens his first season in Anaheim after signing as a free agent in the offseason. The former All-Star with the Twins and World Series champion with the Nationals is expected to serve as the backup catcher to Max Stassi. Suzuki enjoyed a solid spring, hitting .300 in 20 at-bats.

Ka’ai Tom – Oakland Athletics (Kane’ohe, O’ahu / Saint Louis School)

The Saint Louis graduate who was selected in the Rule-5 Draft this past December earned a spot on Oakland’s Opening Day roster after making the most of his golden opportunity in the spring. After five successful minor league seasons in the Cleveland Indians organization, Tom hit .310 with four extra base hits and six RBIs in 12 games. Tom is anticipated to open the season as a utility outfielder with the A’s with the versatility to play all three outfield positions.

Adding to the player representation are two coaches from Hawaii on MLB coaching staffs to open the 2021 regular season as San Francisco features Hilo’s Kai Correa who is in his second season as bench coach and infield/baserunning instructor.

Wahiawa’s Brendan Sagara is the pitching coach for the Texas Rangers, where after 15 years of coaching following a pro playing career, the former UH Hilo pitcher is making his MLB Opening Day debut.

Despite the many games and moments that took place on Thursday, the triumphant return for the game didn’t come without a balk of sorts as two games were scratched.

The Nationals and Mets series opener was postponed hours before it was scheduled to begin because of coronavirus concerns after one of Washington’s players tested positive for COVID-19. The Nationals issued a statement saying “ongoing contact tracing involving members of the Nationals organization” was the reason for scrapping the game at their stadium.

The Red Sox postponed their opener against the Baltimore Orioles at Fenway Park on Thursday because of rain that was forecast to last all day. The game will be made up on Friday, an off-day built into the schedule for just this possibility.

