The Seattle Mariners have designated second baseman, Hawaii’s Kolten Wong for assignment.

Wong, 32, came over to Seattle this past offseason in a trade that sent Jesse Winker and Abraham Toro to Milwaukee.

In his short time in Seattle, Wong was experiencing his worst statistical season of his career. The former University of Hawaii All-American and Kamehameha-Hawaii graduate lost his starting job and was used in a reserve role recently was hitting .165/.241/.227.

Prior to this season, Wong had spent the past nine season in the National League central division with the Cardinals and Brewers putting together a career average of .263/.336/.389 (98 wRC+) while winning the NL Gold Glove at second base in both 2019 and 2020.

Wong’s DFA made room for fellow former Rainbow Warriors standout Josh Rojas to be placed on the 26 man roster. Rojas was acquired by the Mariners on Monday via trade with the Diamondbacks.