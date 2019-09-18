Kolten Wong beams with big brother pride as Kean fulfills his Big League ‘promise’ to their late mother

For the first time in the modern era of Major League Baseball, Hawaii-born brothers are in the ‘bigs’ at the same time as Hilo’s Kolten and Kean Wong are both playing a role in a race to the postseason.

The Wong brothers, join Tyler and Kirby Yates, along with Dane and Bronson Sardinha to reach the pro baseball pinnacle, but as eluded to, the middle infielders are the first to do it at the same time.

The Waiakea graduate, Kean, who spent six years in the minors, joined his older brother two weeks ago when the four-time MiLB all-star was called-up to Tampa Bay in the heat of a playoff race. His promotion fulfilled what Kolten described as an emotional promise to his mother Keala.

“My brother, it’s kind of a crazy story. My mom, while she was passing away, he made the promise to her that he was going to make it to the big leagues, and this was I think right when he got drafted. So it’s incredible to see that journey he took to get to this point. He was definitely excited, lots of emotions coming through, especially because he finally made that promise to my mom come true, so it’s really cool,” said Kolten.

“I’m just super excited, man. It’s kind of been a goal for our whole family to get there,” added the older Wong.

When asked about the prospects of the Cardinals and Rays facing each other next season, Kolten made it very clear that if it all works out, a family reunion will be necessary.

“It’s gonna be exciting. Definitely a lot of family for sure. Super excited. If he’s there again, it’s going to be something that our family is definitely going to come up to experience and for sure enjoy.”

When Kean was called-up, Kolten purchased a gold rope necklace with help from family friend Jon Nielsen, to give to Kean. The chain commemorated his MLB debut date on the clasp.

As of Tuesday, both the Cardinals and Rays currently hold playoff spots, meaning that more memorable jewelry is possible for the Wong brothers in the fall.