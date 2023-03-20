Former University of Hawaii athletes Kolten Wong and Alissa Wong (nee Noll) announced the birth of their second child on Monday.

In a social media post, Kolten and Alissa announced that Kruz Ka’aina Wong was born on March 17, joining their first child, Kash Kaha Wong, who was born in September 2021, to extend the family to four.

Kruz Ka’aina Wong (Courtesy Wong family)

Kolten Wong is set to begin his 10th MLB season with the Seattle Mariners, with Opening Day set for March 30 against the Cleveland Guardians.