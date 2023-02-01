Kauai-based Koloa Rum company is commemorating the University of Hawaii men’s volleyball team and its 2021 and 2022 national titles.

Koloa is debuting a limited edition commemorative bottle, which can be purchased at either Food Pantry by Foodland or Foodland Market City while supplies last.

All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s sports station

Only 300 bottles were made of the single-barrel Hawaiian rum, which were carefully aged for five years.

“We’re thrilled to announce to our ‘Ohana this special gift to recognize and commemorate University of Hawaii’s Rainbow Warriors for their continuous hard work and success defending their championship title,” said Bob Gunter, president and CEO of Koloa Rum Company in a press release. “Fans of the Rainbow Warriors can enjoy the Single-Barrel commemorative bottle, indulging in smooth flavors that have afforded us the title of award-winning.”

Added UH-Manoa athletics director David Matlin: “We appreciate this licensing partnership with Koloa Rum and their efforts to commemorate our back-to-back men’s volleyball national titles. Royalties from the sales of these bottles will support our programs and provide fans with a souvenir of this memorable accomplishment.”

Addresses of the two stores are below:

Food Pantry by Foodland , located at 2380 Kuhio Avenue, 2nd Floor, Honolulu, HI 96815

, located at 2380 Kuhio Avenue, 2nd Floor, Honolulu, HI 96815 See the store at the corner of Kuhio Ave. and Kanekapolei St., across the International Market Place parking entrance

Foodland Market City, located at 2939 Harding Ave., Honolulu, HI 96816

The 2023 UH men’s volleyball team is currently 7-0 and will next play at No. 6 Stanford from Feb. 10-11. Hawaii’s next home match is on Feb. 16 against Concordia-Irvine, which begins at 7 p.m. at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.