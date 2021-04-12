Kole Kaler named Big West baseball Player of the Week

University of Hawaii shortstop Kole Kaler was named the Big West Conference Field Player of the Week on Monday for the series he had at the plate against UC Riverside.

The Rainbow Warriors (15-11, 7-9) went 3-1 last weekend against the Highlanders, winning the series after Kaler hit for the cycle in the second game of Saturday’s doubleheader. He was the first ‘Bow to hit for the cycle in 25 years.

[Latest stories from Hawaii’s Sports Station — KHON2 Sports]

For the weekend in total, Kaler went 8-for-19 with two doubles, a triple and a home run.

The ‘Bows will host Cal State Bakersfield for a four game series this weekend, starting on Friday at 3 p.m. at Les Murakami Stadium.