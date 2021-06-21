Kobe Kato and No. 5 Arizona eliminated from College World Series

Arizona’s Kobe Kato fields a hit from Vanderbilt in the seventh inning during a baseball game in the College World Series Saturday, June 19, 2021, at TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)

Kobe Kato’s remarkable sophomore season at Arizona came to an end as the No. 5 Wildcats were eliminated with a 14-5 loss to No. 9 Stanford on Monday.

Arizona was placed in the loser’s bracket after a 7-6 loss to Vanderbilt, the defending national champions, on Saturday.

[Latest stories from Hawaii’s Sports Station — KHON2 Sports]

Kato recorded a hit in each of Arizona’s CWS games. Against Vanderbilt ace Kumar Rocker, he went 1-for-4 with a run. Against Stanford, he went 1-for-3 with a triple, RBI and run.

The Wildcats finish the 2021 season 45-18 and figure to return are likely to have many impact players, including Kato, return in 2022. Kato finishes his 2021 season with a .350 batting average.