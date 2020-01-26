Kobe Bryant Dies in Calabasas-Area Helicopter Crash That Left No Survivors: Variety

According to KHON2’s sister station KTLA, Former Los Angeles Laker Kobe Bryant has died after the helicopter he was in crashed on a hillside in the Calabasas area on Sunday morning, officials told Variety.
The 41-year-old athlete was one of five occupants who did not survive the fiery incident in the 4200 block of Las Virgenes Road, the entertainment news outlet reported.
TMZ first reported that Bryant died in the crash.
Authorities have not publicly confirmed his death.
