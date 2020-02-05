Koa Eldredge signs LOI to play baseball and football at BYU

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Koa Eldredge

Punahou’s Koa Eldredge followed in his family’s footsteps on Wednesday and signed to play baseball and football at BYU.

The senior at Punahou’s dad and two uncles played baseball for Brigham Young University.

“Being a little kid, this was part of the overall goal. The overall goal was to get to the bigs and this was a major step. It was a dream come true. My little kid dreams that are coming to a reality now.”

Free time will be at a premium, as Koa balances time on the diamond and the gridiron in his career in Provo, Utah.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

cover2Cover2 Sections
FULL EPISODES
STATE RANKINGS
BUILT FORD TOUGH MATCH-UP
GRAB-N-GO
THROWBACK THURSDAY
HOT TICKET
FOR LIFE
COVER2 CHALLENGE
ON THE ROAD
DOUBLE SHAKAS
COVER2 AWARDS
RISING STAR