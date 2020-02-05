Koa Eldredge signs LOI to play baseball and football at BYU

Punahou’s Koa Eldredge followed in his family’s footsteps on Wednesday and signed to play baseball and football at BYU.

The senior at Punahou’s dad and two uncles played baseball for Brigham Young University.

“Being a little kid, this was part of the overall goal. The overall goal was to get to the bigs and this was a major step. It was a dream come true. My little kid dreams that are coming to a reality now.”

Free time will be at a premium, as Koa balances time on the diamond and the gridiron in his career in Provo, Utah.