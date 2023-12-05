Hawaii’s Kirby Yates is headed to the Lone Star State to join the Texas Rangers.

The Kauai native will be joining the World Series champions on a one year deal worth $4.5 million according to Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News.

Yates, who spent the last two seasons in Atlanta, posted a 3.28 ERA with 80 strikeouts in 60 innings of relief in 2023, helping guide the Braves to a National League East Division championship.

The 36 year old former All-Star closer has played in nine big league seasons with the Rays, Angels, Yankees, Padres, and Braves totaling 486 strikeouts in 361 games played with 62 saves which is the most for a Hawaii born player in MLB history.