King Kekaulike and Kamehameha-Hawaii were the victors of the HHSAA boys soccer championships at Radford on Saturday.

Kamehameha-Hawaii won the Division II title game over Seabury Hall after a dramatic penalty shootout. James Haynes scored in the first half of regulation for Seabury Hall, while Elijah Dinkel scored the equalizer for KSH approximately five minutes later.

All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s sports station

King Kekaulike beat Hilo handily in the Division I title game, with goals from Owen Riecke, Jai Sternthall and Bailey Hoffman. Koae Pea scored Hilo’s lone goal.

King Kekaulike’s championship is the first outright Division I title for an MIL team. Baldwin and Hawaii Prepatory shared the 2018 Division I title.

Pac-Five and Kamehameha won the 2022 HHSAA girls soccer championships last week.