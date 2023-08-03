For the third time in his MLB career, Mid-Pacific alumnus Isiah Kiner-Falefa has been nominated for the MLB Heart and Hustle Award.

Kiner-Falefa was nominated for the award twice during his time with the Texas Rangers.

After starting at shortstop for the New York Yankees in 2022, Kiner-Falefa’s took on a new role in 2023, becoming the ultimate utility player for the Yankees. He has played multiple outfield and infield positions, and has even pitched.

Congratulations to our 2023 #HeartandHustle award winner, @Isiahkf11!



Isiah’s passion for the game is unmatched 💙 pic.twitter.com/W53bNDKqTz — New York Yankees (@Yankees) August 3, 2023

Kiner-Falefa is also holding his own offensively, hitting .254 with 57 hits, five home runs and 28 RBI in 224 at-bats.

The Yankees are currently 2.5 games out of the final AL Wild Card spot at 57-52.