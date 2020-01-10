Khoury Bethley named to AP All-Bowl team

University of Hawaii safety Khoury Bethley has been named to the Associated Press All-Bowl Team for his performance in the 2019 Hawaii Bowl.

The Rainbow Warriors finished 10-5 for the 2019 season, closing with a 38-34 win over BYU thanks to Bethley’s late game heroics.

Bethley finished with 10 tackles and two interceptions. His second interception of the game came with 25 seconds left, sealing UH’s first 10-win season since 2010.

Bethley is the only player with Hawaii ties to make the team, which also has the likes of LSU’s Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow at quarterback.

