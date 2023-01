HONOLULU (KHON2) — KHON2 sports director Rob DeMello has been named the Hawaii Sportscaster of the Year for 2022 by the National Sports Media Association.

This is DeMello’s fourth time winning the award in his career.

All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s sports station

DeMello also won the award in 2015, 2016 and 2020.

It is the third straight year a sportscaster from KHON2 won the award, with KHON2 weekend sports anchor Alan Hoshida winning the 2021 award.