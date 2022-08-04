Over a dozen NFL preseason games will be shown on KHON2 and KHII this month.

All three Miami Dolphins preseason games, featuring starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, will be shown live.

Additionally, multiple Atlanta Falcons games will be shown. The Falcons enter 2022 with Marcus Mariota as their starting quarterback.

The NFL preseason wraps up on Aug. 28, while the regular season begins with a game between the Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles Rams on Sept. 8.

The full KHON/KHII preseason schedule can be found below: