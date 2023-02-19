True freshman Key-Annah Campbell-Pua tossed a no-hitter for the University of Hawaii softball team in a 7-0 win over Montana to close out the UNLV Desert Classic in Las Vegas on Sunday.

Campbell-Pua, who hails from Nipomo, Calif., pitched seven innings with six strikeouts. Montana’s lone baserunner came from a Ka’ena Keliinoi error.

“I will be completely honest, I didn’t even know that I threw a no-hitter until after all of my teammates rushed me and were saying ‘No-no.’ When I realized, I was in shock because I don’t think I’ve ever actually thrown a full no-hitter before. So it was honestly just really cool,” Campbell-Pua told KHON2 sports director Rob DeMello after the game. “Very exciting and it was also just amazing to get to share that with my teammates and know that they were just as excited for me as I was excited for myself.

“I didn’t think that I would, especially knowing this is only our second tournament. It’s not something that you kind of picture, but it’s nice that it happened. It’s also kind of just like a motivator to know that it is possible, I can do it to just kind of keep me going through the season.”

At the plate on Sunday, Mya’Liah Bethea again led Hawaii’s efforts with a team-high two hits, three RBI and a home run. Maya Nakamura and Rachel “Bueller” Sabourin also hit home runs for UH.

Hawaii exits the weekend 7-4 overall and will return home for the Bank of Hawaii Invitational, which begins for the ‘Bows on Friday against Marist at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium. First pitch is set for 6 p.m.