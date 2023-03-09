Another complete game gem by true freshman Key-Annah Campbell-Pua guided the University of Hawaii softball team to a 9-0 mercy-rule win over Niagara on Day 1 of the Outrigger Rainbow Wahine Classic on Thursday.

Hawaii improves to 14-7 overall for the 2023 season, while Campbell-Pua ups her record to 5-2.

Campbell-Pua tossed a one-hit shutout, allowing just one hit and no walks to go with three strikeouts in five innings. On Feb. 19, she tossed a no-hitter against Montana.

At the plate, Maya Nakamura led Hawaii with a 3-for-3 performance at the plate with a home run and five RBI.

Hawaii will next take on Fordham on Friday at 6 p.m.