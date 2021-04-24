Kevin Natividad suffers TKO loss at UFC 261

Hawaii’s Kevin Natividad suffered a technical knockout loss 50 seconds into his bantamweight fight against Danaa Batgerel at UFC 261 in Jacksonville, Fla.

Natividad was dropped by a left hook and promptly finished, leading to a referee stoppage. Batgerel improves to 9-2, while Natividad drops to 9-3.

Saturday’s fight was Natividad’s first since losing his UFC debut last October.

The bout between Natividad and Batgerel was the final fight of the early preliminary card, which preceded the regular preliminary card. The UFC 261 main card features three championship fights, ending with the men’s welterweight bout between Kamaru Usman and Jorge Masdival.