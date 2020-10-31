Kevin Natividad defeated via KO in UFC debut

Ewa Beach’s Kevin Natividad fell to Miles Johns in his UFC debut at UFC Fight Night 181 in Las Vegas.

Johns, who improves to 11-1, knocked Natividad out with an uppercut with 2:09 remaining in the third and final round of the bantamweight bout.

Natividad is now 9-2 in his MMA career.

[Latest stories from Hawaii’s Sports Station — KHON2 Sports]

The fight between Natividad and Johns kicked off the preliminary card. Both the preliminary and main card are streaming on ESPN+, which ends with a middleweight bout between Anderson Silva and Uriah Hall as the main event.