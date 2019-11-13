Keonilei Akana goes out on top, signs to play volleyball for USC

Keonilei Akana signed her letter of intent to play college volleyball for the University of Southern California on Wednesday.

A senior at Kamehameha, Akana is from a volleyball family. Her mother played at the University of Hawaii and her older sister Braelyn is currently a freshman on the Wahine volleyball team.

Akana won two state titles at Kamehameha including this season’s, two and a half weeks ago.

“The four years that I’ve been playing at Kamehameha have been amazing and a great experience for me,” said Akana. “It’s definitely made me a better player and a better teammate in and off the court. I’m so proud of our team the way we ended this year and I’m really happy for us.”

Akana signed at the letter of intent signing day event at the Sheraton Waikiki put on by Education 1st.