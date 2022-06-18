Having a son compete in the College World Series is a once-in-a-lifetime experience for many parents, but for the Harrison family, history repeats itself again this weekend in Omaha.

Former University of Hawaii baseball standout Kenny Harrison first witnessed his son, KJ, play in the CWS for Oregon State in 2017. One of the many highlights of KJ Harrison’s OSU career was a grand slam in Omaha against LSU, good for the first College World Series grand slam in TD Ameritrade Park history.

All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s sports station

Oregon State put up a #CWS program record 13 runs and KJ Harrison's GRAND SLAM was a big reason why. pic.twitter.com/obqTaxdp30 — NCAA Baseball (@NCAABaseball) June 20, 2017

KJ Harrison was selected in the third round of the 2017 MLB Draft by the Milwaukee Brewers and is currently with the Harrisburg Senators, the Double-A affiliate of the Washington Nationals.

This week, younger brother Kalae Harrison is in Omaha with No. 5 Texas A&M, who lost its opening game against Oklahoma and faces No. 9 Texas at 8 a.m. HST on Sunday in an elimination game.

The younger Harrison, like KJ, is a former Punahou standout. Kalae Harrison won the starting shortstop job as a true freshman in 2021, but his 2022 sophomore campaign has been hindered by injuries. Although he didn’t appear in the CWS opener against OU, he remains on the active roster.

“I guess gratifying and humbling at the same time,” Kenny Harrison told KHON2’s Alan Hoshida of sending two of his sons to Omaha. “The fact that I got two boys playing at a high level of college, I was just happy for that to happen, so we’re fortunate to be able to get to Omaha with KJ in his year. That was awesome. To see Kalae out there with his teammates at A&M, it’s just awesome. Super awesome.

“It’s just a blessing that we have been and we are in that opportunity twice now to at least be in the College World Series. It’s unreal.”

With Father’s Day on the horizon on Sunday, Kenny Harrison says he and his wife, Kaleka, couldn’t be prouder of their boys. In addition to KJ and Kalae, Kaleo Harrison finished his nursing degree at the University of Washington, while Kaikea Harrison signed a national Letter of Intent to join Kalae at Texas A&M this fall. Lastly, the youngest Harrison brother, Kahaku, also figures to be on track for a promising baseball career.

“I take more (pride in) the fact that my boys are good boys. They’re very good kids, humble,” Kenny Harrison says. “They work hard, so I’m more proud of that than them being on the field. I have (another) son who’s graduated and going to become a nurse. All that hard work, all that my wife and I taught our boys be good people, be humble, work hard. All those things to me as a father outweighs way more than becoming a baseball player.”