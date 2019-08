CARSON, CA – SEPTEMBER 09: Marcus Kemp #19 of the Kansas City Chiefs warms up before the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at StubHub Center on September 9, 2018 in Carson, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Kansas City Chiefs wideout Marcus Kemp’s 2019 NFL season is over before it even started.

The former Rainbow Warrior standout tore his ACL and MCL during Saturday’s preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, according to The Kansas City Star.

Kemp was an undrafted free agent from Hawaii in 2017. He appeared in one regular season game and the Chiefs’ playoff loss to the Tennessee Titans that season.

He played in all 16 regular season games and made his first NFL reception last season.