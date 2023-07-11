Hawaii’s Kelena Sauer was selected in the 15th round by the Blue Jays on Day three of the Major League Baseball Draft.

The San Diego State pitcher who graduated from Kamehameha Schools was selected with the 454th pick overall.

The 2023 First-Team All-Mountain West Selection posted five saves with 35 strikeouts in 31 innings pitched as a junior.

Hilo’s Devin Saltiban was the first player from Hawaii taken in the draft when the outfielder was tabbed in the third round by the Phillies on Monday.

Fellow Hilo High graduate, Maui Ahuna, a shortstop from the University of Tennessee was taken in the fourth round by the Giants.