The Major League Baseball (MLB) Draft is set to commence on Sunday, featuring the first two rounds with a total of 70 picks.

Leading the prospects with island ties are Maui Ahuna, Devin Saltiban, and Nolan Souza. However, several other talented players are also on the radar.

Among them is Kamehameha graduate and San Diego State reliever, Kelena Sauer. With one year of collegiate eligibility remaining, Sauer has already made his mark, posting five saves for the Aztecs along with 35 strikeouts in 31 innings pitched.

When asked about his outlook on the upcoming draft, Sauer said, “Right now, I’m just trying to take everything day by day. I really try not to think too hard about too many things, but put it all in God’s hands. Just trust him and yeah, just do what I can do. Calm down. Relax, you know?”

He continued, “Going throughout the levels. College, high school, you come with a lot of failure, a lot of success. But, you know, I think I am ready. Just with all those failures I’ve had, I’ve learned a lot. And I think I’m in a comfortable spot on the mound, you know, in mentality and physically to go out there and compete.”

Sauer emphasized the importance of maintaining a balanced perspective, saying, ” I’m just trying to not think about it too much. Not put any pressure on myself. Just let it take its course.”

The first two rounds of the draft will begin at 1 p.m. Hawaii time on Sunday and will be televised on the MLB Network. The subsequent rounds, 3 through 10, are scheduled for Monday, with rounds 11 through 20 taking place on Tuesday.