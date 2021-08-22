Kelci Sumida scores only goal in Rainbow Wahine exhibition victory over Hawaii Pacific University

The University of Hawaii women’s soccer team successfully closed out their two match exhibition schedule with a 1-0 victory over Hawaii Pacific University on Sunday at Lower Campus Field in Manoa.

The Rainbow Wahine scored the only goal of the match in the 53rd minute when junior Kelci Sumida hit the back of the net on the assist from Trini Quiroz.

In defeat, Sharks goalkeeper Marissa Froio posted eight saves on the day.

The Rainbow Wahine finish their preseason slate with a pair of 1-nill victories having beaten Tusculum last week. In Sunday’s win over HPU, goalkeeper Lauren Marquez stopped the only two shots on goal by the Sharks.

Up next for UH, they will open their regular season with the Outrigger Soccer Kickoff next Friday against North Texas, before hosting South Dakota State on Sunday.

The Sharks will next face South Dakota State on September 1.