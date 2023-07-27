The University of Hawaii at Manoa’s College of Education held two separate concussion awareness workshops on Maui and Oahu earlier in the month.

The free workshops were in conjunction with the Hawaii Concussion Awareness Management Program (HCAMP) to educate students, parents, coaches and others on the importance of head safety.

Baldwin High School hosted the first clinic on July 17, while another was held at McKinley on July 18.

Keeau High School on the Big Island will host the final clinic on Aug. 15 at 5 p.m. High school and middle school athletes, parents, coaches, administrators and those involved in youth sprots are invited to attend. The link to register can be found here.