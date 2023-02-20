Waiakea alumnus Kean Wong has signed a minor league deal with the Seattle Mariners.

Wong will join his older brother, Kolten, in spring training. Kolten Wong was traded from the Milwaukee Brewers to the Mariners on Dec. 2, 2022.

All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s sports station

Kean Wong, who is entering his 10th year of professional baseball, was most recently a member of the Los Angeles Angels organization, choosing free agency after the 2022 season. The former state champion at Waiakea signed with Hawaii as a high schooler but decided to go straight to the pros after being selected in the fourth round of the 2013 MLB Draft by the Tampa Bay Rays.

Kean Wong has appeared in a total of 39 MLB games for both the Angels and Rays.

The Wong brothers have never been teammates at the pro level, but that changed on Monday.