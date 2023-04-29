The third and final player with Hawaii ties taken in the 2023 NFL Draft hails from the Big Island.

University of Oregon offensive lineman Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu was selected in the sixth round by the Baltimore Ravens.

All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s sports station

Aumavae-Laulu moved around often during his childhood, living in Alaska and the Las Vegas Area before graduating from Keaau High School on the Big Island.

Aumavae-Laulu started his college career at Navarro College before transferring to Oregon. He joins Nick Herbig and Andrei Iosivas as players with Hawaii ties selected in the draft.