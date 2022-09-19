Following a legendary volleyball career that spanned the globe, Kawika Shoji has announced his retirement from playing the sport competitively.

Shortly after announcing on his personal social media accounts that he was done playing professional volleyball, Shoji announced he accepted a job as a financial advisor and portfolio manager at Regency Capital.

All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s sports station

Shoji, the son of legendary former University of Hawaii women’s volleyball coach Dave Shoji, played high school volleyball for ‘Iolani before winning an NCAA championship with Stanford in 2010 with his brother, Erik.

Kawika Shoji, who is currently 34, played professionally in Europe from 2010 to 2022, with stops in Finland, Germany, Turkey, Russia, Italy and Poland. His 10-year run with the United States national team included two Summer Olympic games, including a bronze medal in Rio de Janeiro. In 2021, Kawika and Erik Shoji, as well as Kamehameha alum Micah Christenson, again made the U.S. Olympic roster before the team finished fifth in the Tokyo games.

Erik Shoji, aged 33, who currently plays for Grupa Azoty ZAKSA Kędzierzyn-Koźle, is continuing his professional volleyball career, with an eye on the 2024 Olympics in Paris.