Kawhi Leonard will not play in either of LA Clippers preseason games in Hawaii

For those of you with tickets to see the Los Angeles Clippers play this week against the Houston Rockets and Shanghai Sharks, don’t expect to see Paul George or Kawhi Leonard play.

Clippers head coach said earlier today that Kawhi Leonard is unlikely to play in their two preseason games in Hawaii, per the Los Angeles Times.

The only time on the court Leonard will see will be at practice, according to Rivers.

“Yeah, if you’re at a practice, I’ll answer it that way,” Rivers said when asked if Leonard will play. “I’ll let you figure it out from there.”

Leonard’s absence from the preseason games is to limit his playing time, similar to how the Toronto Raptors managed his minutes throughout the 2018 NBA season.

It was announced yesterday that George would travel but not suit up for the Clippers as he recovers from injury. But now that Leonard will be out of action as well, Thursday’s highly-anticipated matchup between the Clippers and Rockets will now be without George, Leonard and Russell Westbrook.