The Hawaii high school football season this weekend, with multiple intriguing matchups across the state.

One of the featured games will take place on Saturday when Saint Louis takes on Kapolei. The Crusaders are looking to rebound from a 4-5 season in 2022, their first losing season in four decades.

Hoping to lead the way is quarterback Kaunaoa Kamakawiwo’ole, who enters his senior season as the starter for Saint Louis. He was the backup in 2021 and 2022 but missed time with an injury last season.

“Just excited, waiting forever to get to this point,” Kamakawiwo’ole told KHON2 sports director Rob DeMello. “The team seems ready coming from two losing seasons and then COVID, it’s a big year. We got to bring back the trophy.

“God put (the injury) in my path for a reason and not only to become a better player, but a person. I think is a blessing to be be at the school for these years.”