Kauai’s Tatiana Weston-Webb continues ‘Fight for the Final 5’ at Jeep Surf Ranch Pro in final event before the Olympics

|The fight for the Final 5 is on as the world’s best surfers head to Lemoore, California for Stop No. 6 on the World Surf League (WSL) Championship Tour (CT), the Jeep Surf Ranch Pro, which runs from June 18 – 20, 2021. After an explosive two months in Australia, the CT returns to the US for the most unique event of the season, a three-day showdown in perfect waves that will put surfing’s elite to the test.Carissa Moore (HAW) and Gabriel Medina (BRA), who both sit in first place on the WSL Leaderboard, will look to continue their dominance in order to secure a place at the Rip Curl WSL Finals at Lower Trestles in September.
Moore has a firm grip on the Final 5 thanks to a strong and consistent opening half of the season. The reigning four-time WSL Champion has finished in third place or better at every event this year, including a win in Newcastle, putting her over 7,000 points ahead of World No. 2 Sally Fitzgibbons (AUS). Moore also has a strong record at the Surf Ranch, winning the event in 2018 finishing third in 2019.
Medina started his season by making the Finals at the opening stop in Hawaii and went on to make another three Finals during the Australian leg, winning at Newcastle and Rottnest. The two-time World Champion has an 8,000 point lead on the WSL Leaderboard over his closest rival and compatriot, Italo Ferreira (BRA). Medina is a favorite heading into this event having won the past two CT contests at the Surf Ranch.
|The event takes place at the Surf Ranch, which is located more than 100 miles from the ocean in Lemoore, California, and the contest is the only CT stop to feature a leaderboard format. The Jeep Surf Ranch Pro will be broadcast live on WorldSurfLeague.com from June 18 – 20 2021. Check local listings for coverage from the WSL’s broadcast partners.
Event wildcards
Kirra Pinkerton (USA), the 2018 World Junior Champion and no. 1 ranked surfer on the North America Qualifying Series (QS) rankings, will join the women’s competition as the event wildcard. Michael Dunphy (USA) and former CT surfer Nat Young (USA) are the wildcards for the men’s event, and are currently in first and second place respectively on the North America QS rankings.
Jeep joins as title partner of the event
The Jeep brand is the title partner of the upcoming Surf Ranch CT event as well as coming on board as the official North American Vehicle of the WSL. The Jeep brand will activate at the Jeep Surf Ranch Pro where onsite guests will be able to learn more about the new Jeep Wrangler 4xe and the Grand Cherokee. The Jeep brand will be present across all of WSL’s major North America events including the Jeep Surf Ranch Pro, Corona Open Mexico presented by Quiksilver, and the Rip Curl WSL Finals and are also a partner of We Are One Ocean, WSL’s campaign to protect and conserve the global ocean.
The Ultimate Surfer
The Surf Ranch is the home of “The Ultimate Surfer”, ABC’s new summer series which premieres in the US on Monday, August 23, and Tuesday, August 24, 2021 at 10pm ET and PT. 14 surfers, seven men and seven women, will live and train together as they battle it out at the Surf Ranch for the chance to be crowned “The Ultimate Surfer” and a wildcard to compete on the CT.
|Current WSL Women’s Championship Tour Final 5:
1 – Carissa Moore (HAW) 36,055 pts
2 – Sally Fitzgibbons (AUS) 28,185 pts
3 – Tatiana Weston-Webb (BRA) 27,540 pts
4 – Tyler Wright (AUS) 26,050 pts
5 – Stephanie Gilmore (AUS) 24,645 pts
5 – Johanne Defay (FRA) 24,645 pts
Current WSL Men’s Championship Tour Final 5:
1 – Gabriel Medina (BRA) 38,920 pts
2 – Italo Ferreira (BRA) 30,325 pts
3 – Jordy Smith (ZAF) 22,505 pts
4 – Filipe Toledo (BRA) 22,065 pts
5 – Morgan Cibilic (AUS) 21,290 pts