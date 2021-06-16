Kauai’s Tatiana Weston-Webb continues ‘Fight for the Final 5’ at Jeep Surf Ranch Pro in final event before the Olympics

The event takes place at the Surf Ranch, which is located more than 100 miles from the ocean in Lemoore, California, and the contest is the only CT stop to feature a leaderboard format. The Jeep Surf Ranch Pro will be broadcast live on WorldSurfLeague.com from June 18 – 20 2021. Check local listings for coverage from the WSL’s broadcast partners.



Event wildcards

Kirra Pinkerton (USA), the 2018 World Junior Champion and no. 1 ranked surfer on the North America Qualifying Series (QS) rankings, will join the women’s competition as the event wildcard. Michael Dunphy (USA) and former CT surfer Nat Young (USA) are the wildcards for the men’s event, and are currently in first and second place respectively on the North America QS rankings.



Jeep joins as title partner of the event

The Jeep brand is the title partner of the upcoming Surf Ranch CT event as well as coming on board as the official North American Vehicle of the WSL. The Jeep brand will activate at the Jeep Surf Ranch Pro where onsite guests will be able to learn more about the new Jeep Wrangler 4xe and the Grand Cherokee. The Jeep brand will be present across all of WSL’s major North America events including the Jeep Surf Ranch Pro, Corona Open Mexico presented by Quiksilver, and the Rip Curl WSL Finals and are also a partner of We Are One Ocean, WSL’s campaign to protect and conserve the global ocean.



The Ultimate Surfer

The Surf Ranch is the home of “The Ultimate Surfer”, ABC’s new summer series which premieres in the US on Monday, August 23, and Tuesday, August 24, 2021 at 10pm ET and PT. 14 surfers, seven men and seven women, will live and train together as they battle it out at the Surf Ranch for the chance to be crowned “The Ultimate Surfer” and a wildcard to compete on the CT.