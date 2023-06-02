After making history in Brazil in April, Kauai’s Aarya Tabalno is hoping to continue to leave her mark internationally.

The 16-year-old bodyboarder became the first Hawaiian to win an event in Brazil, winning the ArcelorMittal Wahine Bodyboarding Pro at Jacaraipe Beach in Espirito Santo.

Tabalno is currently at the Antofagasta Bodyboarding Festival in Chile and is hoping to compete in the La Salie Pro in France from Aug. 23-25.

In order to compete in France, Tabalno is hoping for funding for her trip, which is being organized via GoFundMe.

A fundraiser for Tabalno’s trip to compete in France can be found here.