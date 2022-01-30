Kauai’s Malia Manuel, six others from Hawai’i advance into round of sixteen at ‘historic’ Billabong Pro Pipeline

HALEIWA, HAWAII – JANUARY 30: Malia Manuel of Hawaii surfs in Heat 2 of the Opening Round at the Billabong Pro Pipeline on January 30, 2022 in Haleiwa, Hawaii. (Photo by Brent Bielmann/World Surf League)

The Billabong Pro Pipeline, the first stop on the World Surf League (WSL) 2022 Championship Tour (CT), witnessed history today as the women took on the jewel of Oahu’s North Shore, Banzai Pipeline, for the first time as a full CT event.

The competition ran through Women’s Opening Round 1 and Elimination Round 2 and showcased standout performances, as well as saw two big names fall out of the draw.

A total of seven Hawaii surfers advanced out of the first eight heats of the tournament and into the round of 16.

North Shore charger and event wildcard Moana Jones Wong (HAW) was one of the few surfers to keep her focus on the lefts of Banzai Pipeline and her strategy paid off as she put together a combination of two scores to narrowly beat five-time WSL Champion Carissa Moore (HAW) and Brisa Hennessy (CRI).

“I started surfing Pipe when I was 12, and I’ve been coming here consistently since I was 18,” said Wong. “Surfing against Carissa pushes me to be better because she’s the best in the world. I look up to her and I want to surf as good as she can.”

Hawaiian rookie Bettylou Sakura Johnson (HAW) dominated the final heat of Opening Round 1 with commitment at Backdoor as she took down Lakey Peterson (USA) in second place and sent World No. 6 Caroline Marks (USA) into the treacherous Elimination Round.

Heat 2 was stacked with local talent featuring Tatiana Weston-Webb (BRA), Malia Manuel (HAW), and Gabriela Bryan (HAW), all hailing from the island of Kauai. Manuel opted to go right and was searching for a wave at Backdoor, while Weston-Webb and Bryan looked for opportunities at Pipeline. Manuel’s patience finally paid off with five minutes left on the clock when she scored an excellent 8.17 (out of a possible 10) for a deep Backdoor barrel and secured her spot in the Round of 16.

“To be honest I was super stressed, I wanted to alleviate that by catching a few waves and kind just getting the ball rolling,” said Manuel. “I’ve spent a lot of time out there this winter, it’s my first real winter here at Pipeline and I had such a good crew and great support. It’s really hard to get waves out there to practice so it doesn’t matter how much time you spend out there, sometimes it all comes down to being in the right spot.”

Billabong Pro Pipeline Women’s Opening Round 1 Results:

HEAT 1: Molly Picklum (AUS) 7.73 DEF. Sally Fitzgibbons (AUS) 4.90, Courtney Conlogue (USA) 3.76

HEAT 2: Malia Manuel (HAW) 10.67 DEF. Tatiana Weston-Webb (BRA) 4.40, Gabriela Bryan (HAW) 3.40

HEAT 3: Moana Jones Wong (HAW) 7.77 DEF. Carissa Moore (HAW) 7.70, Brisa Hennessy (CRI) 6.54

HEAT 4: Isabella Nichols (AUS) 5.50 DEF. Johanne Defay (FRA) 4.70, Luana Silva (HAW) 0.83

HEAT 5: Stephanie Gilmore (AUS) DEF. Tyler Wright (AUS) 11.83, India Robinson (AUS) 2.94

HEAT 6: Bettylou Sakura Johnson (HAW) 7.46 DEF. Lakey Peterson (USA) 4.00, Caroline Marks (USA) 2.07

Billabong Pro Pipeline Women’s Elimination Round 2 Results:

HEAT 1: Brisa Hennessy (CRI) 10.73 DEF. Bethany Hamilton (HAW) 8.76, Caroline Marks (USA) 3.70

HEAT 2: Luana Silva (HAW) 6.77 DEF. Gabriela Bryan (HAW) 6.70, Courtney Conlogue (USA) 4.47

Billabong Pro Pipeline Women’s Round of 16 Matchups:

HEAT 1: Sally Fitzgibbons (AUS) vs. Malia Manuel (HAW)

HEAT 2: Tyler Wright (AUS) vs. India Robinson (AUS)

HEAT 3: Tatiana Weston-Webb (BRA) vs. Moana Jones Wong (HAW)

HEAT 4: Isabella Nichols (AUS) vs. Bettylou Sakura Johnson (HAW)

HEAT 5: Carissa Moore (HAW) vs. Bethany Hamilton (HAW)

HEAT 6: Gabriela Bryan (HAW) vs. Brisa Hennessy (CRI)

HEAT 7: Johanne Defay (FRA) vs. Molly Picklum (AUS)

HEAT 8: Lakey Peterson (USA) vs. Luana Silva (HAW)

Billabong Pro Pipeline Men’s Round of 32 Matchups:

HEAT 1: Conner Coffin (USA) vs. Barron Mamiya (HAW)

HEAT 2: Kelly Slater (USA) vs. Jake Marshall (USA)

HEAT 3: Kanoa Igarashi (JPN) vs. Owen Wright (AUS)

HEAT 4: Leonardo Fioravanti (ITA) vs. Nat Young (USA)

HEAT 5: Italo Ferreira (BRA) vs. Miguel Tudela (PER)

HEAT 6: Miguel Pupo (BRA) vs. Connor O’Leary (AUS)

HEAT 7: Frederico Morais (PRT) vs. Carlos Munoz (CRI)

HEAT 8: Kolohe Andino (USA) vs. Lucca Mesinas (PER)

HEAT 9: Filipe Toledo (BRA) vs. Ivan Florence (HAW)

HEAT 10: Seth Moniz (HAW) vs. Ezekiel Lau (HAW)

HEAT 11: Jack Robinson (AUS) vs. Joao Chianca (BRA)

HEAT 12: John John Florence (HAW) vs. Jackson Baker (AUS)

HEAT 13: Griffin Colapinto (USA) vs. Caio Ibelli (BRA)

HEAT 14: Ethan Ewing (AUS) vs. Callum Robson (AUS)

HEAT 15: Deivid Silva (BRA) vs. Samuel Pupo (BRA)

HEAT 16: Jordy Smith (ZAF) vs. Matthew McGillivray (ZAF)