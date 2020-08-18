Kauai’s Kirby Yates to have elbow surgery, out for remainder of 2020 season

DENVER, COLORADO – JULY 31: Pitcher Kirby Yates #39 of the San Diego Padres throws in the ninth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field on July 31, 2020 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

After receiving a second opinion on his pitching elbow, San Diego Padres closer and Kauai High School graduate is out for the rest of the 2020 season after it was revealed that he needs surgery.

Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune reported that Yates’ elbow surgery will require a six-week recovery timetable, which extends beyond the 2020 MLB season.

Kirby Yates was seen by Dr. Keith Meister. The expectation is Yates will have surgery and miss the rest of the season.https://t.co/NDB7zkO9ri — Kevin Acee (@sdutKevinAcee) August 18, 2020

Yates was an All-Star in 2019 and led the MLB with 41 saves. In 2020, he struggled with a 12.46 ERA over six appearances out of the bullpen. Heading into the offseason, he is set to be an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career.