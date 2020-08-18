Kauai’s Kirby Yates to have elbow surgery, out for remainder of 2020 season

After receiving a second opinion on his pitching elbow, San Diego Padres closer and Kauai High School graduate is out for the rest of the 2020 season after it was revealed that he needs surgery.
[Latest stories from Hawaii’s Sports Station — KHON2 Sports]
Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune reported that Yates’ elbow surgery will require a six-week recovery timetable, which extends beyond the 2020 MLB season.
Yates was an All-Star in 2019 and led the MLB with 41 saves. In 2020, he struggled with a 12.46 ERA over six appearances out of the bullpen. Heading into the offseason, he is set to be an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career.