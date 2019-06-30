Kauai’s Kirby Yates selected to MLB All Star Game for first time in career

Kauai’s Kirby Yates has been selected to the 2019 Major League Baseball All Star Game.

The Padres closer was announced to the National League roster on Sunday, with little suspense as the 32-year-old leads MLB with 27 saves on the year.

His 27 saves are the most in Padres history prior to the All-Star break, which is especially noteworthy since San Diego has had three closers to reach the Hall of Fame in the club’s history.

On the season, Yates has just one blown save and has recorded 56 strikeouts in just 34.1 innings pitched, to go with 1.31 ERA.

The 2019 MLB All Star Game will take place on Tuesday, July 9 in Cleveland, Ohio. The game will be televised on KHON2 at 1:30pm HST.

