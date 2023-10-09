Kauai’s Kirby Yates officially made his postseason debut on Monday, pitching for the Atlanta Braves against the Philadelphia Phillies in the NLDS.

Yates allowed an unearned run in the fifth inning, the first arm out of Atlanta’s bullpen in Game 2 after started Max Fried lasted four frames.

Although the Braves were down 4-0 by the time Yates exited the mound, they went on to win 5-4 on a dramatic rally, fueled by home runs from Travis d’Arnaud and Austin Riley.

In other NLDS action, Hawaii’s Kolten Wong has played in both games for the Los Angeles Dodgers in reserve duty, going 0-for-3 at the plate. The Dodgers are down 2-0 to the Arizona Diamondbacks in the Best-of-5 series.