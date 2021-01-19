Kauai’s Kirby Yates agrees to free agent deal with Toronto Blue Jays

Kauai’s Kirby Yates is headed to Toronto.

The former All-Star closer with the Padres confirmed with KHON2 Sports Director Rob DeMello that he has agreed on a free agent deal with the Blue Jays. Terms of the contract were not revealed.

The 33-year old made just six relief appearances in the COVID-19 shortened 2020 season before requiring surgery on his right elbow to remove bone chips.

In 2019, Yates had a career year, dominating the National League with a 1.19 earned run average with 41 saves, a 15.0 SO/9 rate and a 3.0 WAR in 60 appearances. The right-hander was an All-Star for the first time and finished ninth in the Cy Young Award voting that season.

In his seven big league seasons, Yates has donned the caps of the Rays, Yankees, Angels and Padres posting a 3.54 earned run average with 57 saves in 291 games.