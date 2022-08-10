Kauai’s Kirby Yates has been activated by the Atlanta Braves.

Yates has not appeared in a regular season MLB game since Aug. 14, 2020.

Yates, who signed with the Toronto Blue Jays prior to the 2021 season, missed the entire year after getting Tommy John surgery in spring training.

Yates is currently in the first season of a two-year, $8.25 million contract with the Braves.

In his last full season, Yates was named an All-Star for the first time and earned 41 saves with the San Diego Padres.