Hawaii’s Josh Quinlan (6-0-1) makes his second appearance in the UFC this weekend as the Maui native will look to remain undefeated at UFC Fight Night 223.

The Kauai native, who successfully made his organization debut with an impressive first round knockout of Jason Witt in San Diego this past summer is slated to face LFA welterweight champion Trey Waters (7-1) at 170 lbs.

The Waimea graduate was originally scheduled to face Ange Loosa but following a late pull from the card, Waters was tabbed to make his promotional debut.

After making spectacular UFC debut w/ first round finish this past summer, #Hawaii's Josh Quinlan returns this weekend at #UFCVegas72 to face LFA welterweight champion Trey Waters https://t.co/dnbn2Gva1c #UFCHawaii #HawaiiMMA 🤙🏽@TeamIridiumISA pic.twitter.com/jzl8xLcPHS — Rob DeMello (@RobDeMelloKHON) April 27, 2023

In seven pro bouts, Quinlan is undefeated and has recorded 4 wins by knockout.

Waters, defeated Jalin Fuller by second round knockout just two weeks ago to claim the LFA welterweight championship.

The bout is currently scheduled to open the main card of the UFC Fight Night in Las Vegas. Nevada with a start time of 1:00pm HST on ESPN+. The preliminary card will begin at 10:30am HST.