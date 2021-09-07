Kauai’s Josh Quinlan earns UFC contract following impressive victory in Dana White’s Contender Series

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – SEPTEMBER 07: Josh Quinlan has his hands wrapped prior to his fight during Dana White’s Contender Series season five week two at UFC APEX on September 07, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

Kauai’s Josh Quinlan secured the biggest victory of his professional mixed martial arts career on Tuesday, with a dominant first round TKO of Logan Urban in the main event of Dana White’s Contender Series.

The victory earned the 28 year old earned a contract with the UFC as Quinlan was one of five fighters on the card to be extended deals with the organization by UFC president Dana White.

The former Waimea soccer all Kauai Interscholastic Federation standout who fights at welterweight has won all six of his pro bouts via stoppages.

The official time of Quinlan’s victory was 47 seconds.