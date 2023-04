Aarya Tabalno, a 16-year-old native of Waimea, Kauai, won the ArcelorMittal Wahine Bodyboarding Pro at Jacaraipe Beach in Espirito Santo, Brazil on Thursday.

Tabalno won the junior women’s event against Brazil’s Luna Hardman, outscoring her 14.75 to 11.50.

All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s sports station

Tabalno is the first Hawaiian bodyboarder to win an event in Brazil.