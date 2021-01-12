Kauai Interscholastic Federation announces cancellation of fall and winter sports

Following in the footsteps of leagues on O’ahu, Maui, and the Big Island, the Kauai Interscholastic Federation has announced a cancellation of fall and winter sports for the remainder of the academic school year.

The KIF made the announcement via news release:

After careful consideration and extensive discussion, the Kauai Interscholastic Federation (KIF) Executive Board has made the decision to cancel the 2020 KIF Fall and Winter season sports which included air riflery, basketball, bowling, cheerleading, cross country, football, canoe paddling, soccer, girls volleyball, swimming/diving, and wrestling.

The collaborative discussion among the KIF Athletic Directors and the KIF Executive Board in this combined public and private school league considered many factors in making this decision.

The KIF is considering the possibility of Spring season sports which include baseball, golf, softball, tennis, track and field, and boys volleyball. These Spring sports already missed one season of competition in the school year 2019-2020 due to the onset of COVID-19.

The focus of the KIF at this time is to avoid the loss of a second Spring season for these student athletes if possible.

In the event we are able to proceed with spring sports, students and parents should refer to the Athletics tab on their respective school websites for more information and guidance.