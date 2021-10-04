Kate Lang named Big West Freshman of the Week

University of Hawaii women’s volleyball setter Kate Lang was named Big West Conference Freshman of the Week on Monday.

It was the second consecutive week that Lang earned Freshman of the Week honors.

Lang had 88 assists over the weekend, including a career-high 51 in Sunday’s win over Cal State Fullerton, as the Rainbow Wahine went 2-0 to improve to 4-0 in conference play and 7-5 overall.

The ‘Bows will take on UC San Diego and UC Irvine this weekend.