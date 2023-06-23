Karissa Kilby won the women’s portion of the Manoa Cup on Friday.

The Punahou alumna and Florida International University junior to be topped her close friend and ‘Iolani alumna Kellie Yamane 2 up for the title.

“It means a lot,” Kilby said following her win. “The last time I played in this, I was 16 and I’ve been battling a wrist injury since then and I made it to the finals. So it’s nice to come back and finally get it done. It’s my first win in five years, actually, and I’ve just been battling a lot of things since then and it’s really nice to do it at home.

“To have my family here and my best friend in the finals with me, it was a really fun day. I’m really grateful for everything.”

Kilby won while being her own caddie for the event.

“At first it wasn’t intentional. At first Kellie Yamane didn’t think she was going to make the cut and she made it in the playoffs,” Kilby said. “So at first she was supposed to caddie for me and then she came through and she beat the number one seed the next day and she just kept going and so I had other people offer since then, but at that point I kind of just wanted to prove to myself that I could do it all by myself.”

The 2023 Manoa Cup wraps up by crowning a men’s champion on Saturday.