Despite playing sparingly during his time as a member of the University of Hawaii men’s basketball team, Kapolei alumnus Zoar Nedd has made the most of his time off the court, excelling in the classroom.

Nedd was recently named to the 2022-23 NABC Honors Court, marking the third straight year he has earned the distinction.

All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s sports station

In order to be named to the Honors court, student-athletes must have a grade point average of at least 3.2, be at least a junior academically, and be enrolled at their respective school for at least one year.

Nedd, a communications major, hopes to enter the field of sports broadcasting. He will finish out his college basketball career at Hawaii-Hilo after entering the transfer portal following the 2022-2023 season.

New KHON2 sports weekend anchor/reporter Mitch Riberal has more on Nedd below: