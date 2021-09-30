Kapolei’s Taulia Tagovailoa set for Friday’s clash against No. 5 Iowa

Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa throws a pass during the first half of the team’s NCAA college football game against Illinois on Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Ten years after Robert Griffin III won the Heisman Trophy for Baylor in 2011, a certain quarterback from the west side of Oahu has caught his eye when it comes to his 2021 vote.

Previous Heisman Trophy winners have the privilege of voting for the winner every year. University of Maryland junior quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa, a Kapolei alum, is currently listed No. 4 on Griffin’s list.

Heisman Watch

1. Bryce Young QB Alabama

2. Matt Corral QB Ole Miss

3. Jake Haenar QB Fresno State

4. Taulia Tagovailoa QB Maryland

5. Sean Tucker RB Syracuse — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) September 26, 2021

“I mean, I think that’s crazy. It’s a blessing for RG3. The things he did in college and in the NFL is crazy but I think the biggest thing for me is just keeping the main thing the main thing and that’s focusing on my team,” Tagovailoa said. “Focusing on my preparation throughout the week and just trying to get better every day and win football games.”

Tagovailoa has started all four games for Maryland at quarterback and has guided the Terrapins to a 4-0 start in 2021. He’s thrown for 10 touchdowns and one interception, and his 1,340 yards are tops in the Big 10 Conference.

Despite the team’s unblemished start, Maryland is still unranked. But that will undoubtedly change if the Terrapins can get past their next opponent: No. 5 Iowa. The Hawkeyes (4-0) will head to College Park for a 2 p.m. HST kickoff on Friday for a game that will get the national spotlight on FS1.

Friday night’s game will serve as a major opportunity for Tagovailoa and the Terrapins to gain even more national attention. Regardless of what happens, Tagovailoa says he has the right people around him to keep him grounded.

“My brother, my dad, my coaches over here, my teammates,” Tagovailoa said. “They all help me stay cool in situations like that and I think I’m just surrounded by good people who want the best for me and they keep me calm whether it’s on the sideline, during the game or throughout the week.”